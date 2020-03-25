Mar 25 (.) – Spotify Technology SA said Wednesday that it launched a musical assistance program for COVID-19 with which it will seek to raise funds for artists, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed daily life in most of countries and has hit the economy.

The online music streaming platform, which has about 124 million subscribers, has also partnered with nonprofits like MusiCares and Help Musicians, a UK-based charity for musicians, the company said in a statement. .

Spotify said that in addition to donating funds to those charities, it would match donations made through the musicians help page up to an amount of up to $ 10 million.

Countries around the world have been asking people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 19,000 people and infected some 421,000 globally.

The company said it is also working on a new feature to help musicians receive money directly from their fans, either for themselves or for other artists.

