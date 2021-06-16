Spotify launches Greenroom, its live audio room app

Spotify makes the definitive leap into the world of live audio rooms with the formal launch of Greenroom. The application is available from today on both iOS and Android, and has the difficult mission of earning a place in a catalog saturated with similar products.

Hand in hand with Greenroom, Spotify tries to seize what’s left of the Clubhouse boom between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021. The app comes as a renewal of Locker Room, a service over which the streaming platform took control last March when it acquired Betty Labs.

The launch of this “new” platform for live audio rooms comes with a logical aesthetic renewal, but also with the promise of more novelties. According to the announcement, Greenroom lands in 135 countries in which Spotify hopes to profit from the popularity it has with its music platform.

We built Greenroom with the creators and artists that make Spotify great in mind, optimizing interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms. Spotify

What are the main features of Greenroom, the new Spotify service?

As Greenroom is a derivative product of an existing one (Locker Room), Spotify has provided it with a renewed graphical interface. The main functions are not too revolutionary; users can create or join live audio rooms, and take advantage of your existing Spotify account to log inn. Perhaps the highlight is the option to record the conversions live, then share them as podcasts.

On the other hand, Spotify will launch a fund for creators with the aim of having an important base of original content. Basically, the platform will pay users based on the popularity of their rooms and the interaction they achieve with the public. Details regarding this possibility of monetization are still scarce, although there is already a form for interested parties to register.

Will Greenroom be able to generate real interest as a Clubhouse competitor? Remember that there are already similar proposals from Twitter, Facebook, Discord, and even LinkedIn to exploit the popularity of live audio rooms.

