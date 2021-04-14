Spotify Launches “Car Thing” Its Own Smart Car Music Player

Spotify’s first device is a smart car player.

Spotify you are not satisfied with having the most popular music streaming service in the world. Now, the company has decided to enter the field of hardware with your first device, a smart player intended to be used in Car.

Spotify “Car Thing” is a small device with the built-in Hey Spotify voice assistant, which includes a display and control buttons that allow, for example raise or lower the music volume.

Spotify will offer free Car Thing to some premium users

The company itself has confirmed that, although its intention is not to take a 180 degree turn and focus on the hardware only and exclusively. However, they explain having seen a hole in the market that “Car Thing” could fill perfectly.

The smart player allows play music and podcasts from Spotify in the car in a much faster and easier way.

To work, Car Thing must be connected to the car’s infotainment system via Bluetooth to carry out data transfer, and is given the option of use Bluetooth or car AUX / USB connection to connect Car Thing to the audio system. It is necessary to mention that the device does not include a speaker.

What it does include is a touch screen from which to control music playback, giving the option to browse between Spotify playlists, albums and discographies of artists. In addition, it has a physical dial with which to change the volume.

To use Car Thing, you need have a premium Spotify subscription. In this way, it will be possible to use the Hey Spotify voice assistant that responds to our voice commands with predefined actions.

The Spotify Car Thing price is $ 79.99. However, the company has confirmed that it will offer the device for free to a limited number of users from Spotify Premium in the United States.

For now, it is unknown if the first Spotify device will end up landing in the rest of the regions, or if it will be exclusively for the US market. Everything will depend, I am afraid, on how good the reception is from the first users.

