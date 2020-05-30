▲ Appearance of the International Music Fair for Professionals held in 2019.Photo courtesy of Fimpro

Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 6

The lethal impact, in at least 40 work roles dependent on the music industry in our country, has stirred consciences and generated projects to alleviate the damage to this sector. This is how Música México Covid-19 (MMC-19) arises, an initiative formed by Cultura UdeG, the International Music Fair for Professionals (Fimpro), Relatable and Cassette and the Mexican Association of Producers of Phonograms and videograms (Amprofon).

Guillermo González King, general director of the latter, details the origin of MMC-19: On the weekend in which the Vive Latino festival was held, some people who work in the music industry agreed and, among many topics, we talked about the Covid-19 and if it was going to have dire consequences for the music industry. At the end of that week the cancellation of any type of live show and mass gathering was declared. Not just music, but of any kind. As a result of this, we think about what to start doing to try to assess how big the next impact is going to be? The first thing that occurred to us was to launch an Internet portal called musicamexicocovid-19, where the initial intention was to put information for the entire community: people, associations, companies, managers and the entire value chain of the music industry; It was when Sergio Arbeláez, director of Fimpro, had the idea to launch a survey to determine the impact and try to see where the majority of the members of the industry are standing and what needs could arise.

The contact of a senior executive of a US record label with MMC-19 to communicate the interest of one of their artists in making a donation triggered the events. The response from González King was to send the history of the members of MMC-19 and the functions of each one: “We are, I told him, the University of Guadalajara, Fimpro and Amprofon, an association that represents the producers of phonograms like Sony, Warner, Universal, etc. I also let him know that UdeG had two authorized donation institutions. There the fund was born, there we realized that there was an interest in making donations; Subsequently, Universal Music Mexico, which is part of the Amprofon advisory board, assured us of the support. Today we know that the artist who had a leap of faith and decided to support is Alejandro Fernández. He donates the royalties for the song Eso y más and Universal Music transfers his royalties for the song to our initiative. The administrative difficulties for donations were resolved thanks to the fact that the UdeG is the authorized grantee. And it also has the attributes to distribute donations to individuals. ”

With confirmed donations, González highlights Another, very important and in which we place great emphasis, is the offer by Spotify, which consists of matching the donations we receive. In accordance with an act that we will do in mid-June, we will know the amount raised, and Spotify’s offer is to double it. Obviously, we would exercise it through an open call for beneficiaries.

At a distance, González King comments that Spotify created a $ 10 million fund to exercise it globally. In the case of Mexico, we present the proposal, the support mechanism, which are the institutions involved and the evaluation criteria for the beneficiaries. Spotify decided to choose Música México Covid-19 as the initiative that they will support in our country. We know that they supported others in Brazil and Argentina. In Latin America we are the only three countries to which they joined. The important thing is that our project transcended, so much so, that Spotify joined with its Music relief program. Contact: https://musicamexicocovid19.com/ and covid19musicrelief.byspotify.com

.