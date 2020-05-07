         Spotify is already testing YouTube-style videopodcasts on its platform

If Spotify has focused heavily on one type of content in recent years, it is on podcasts. In 2019 they bought a publishing platform and a podcast producer for $ 300 million, redesigned their app and slogan to give podcasts more prominence, and even have daily recommendations for musical-style programs.

But the company’s efforts to continue promoting this type of content on its platform have not stopped, the latest test they are doing is also distribute videopodcasts, despite the fact that the video is not the strong one in Spotify.

Starting with two YouTube stars

The tests that allow creators upload video podcasts to Spotify They are just getting started, and the company has partnered with two YouTube celebrities: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, hosts of the ‘Zane and Heath: Unfiltered’ podcast, a program so popular that it has earned their creators half a million dollars. in advertising in just three months.

The videopodcast that is normally uploaded to YouTube has almost 600,000 subscribers, and the video version for Spotify will be shown to at least 50% of the subscribers who already have it on the music platform.

Although this is only the first test, in The Verge they explain that according to close sources, the videopodcasts feature will be coming to more programs in the future, and very soon. Videopodcasts are available on Spotify desktop and mobile apps.

These videos will be synchronized with the podcast audio and will continue to play in the background even if we are listening on the mobile and block the smartphone. So far, the numbers have been doing well for Spotify with podcasts, and this year they began to optimize their data management to insert advertising during programs and attract more advertisers to the platform.

