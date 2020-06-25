Spotify has become one of the greatest companions of people during the contingency in which we find ourselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An interesting fact reveals the preferences for listening to streaming music within the United States, only that it measured the musical preference among the ethnic groups that inhabit that country.

Hispanics said they were more willing to spend more money on streaming music during this contingency, followed by African Americans and whites. In total, 11 percent of United States residents said they were willing to listen to more music streaming during this contingency.

Videos on Spotify?



This is not the first time that Spotify has experimented with videos, since it has already done so previously, only that the business model has focused on podcast and music, content formats that have given the platform its identity.

Although there is already a history that Spotify has worked videos on its platform, there is now evidence that it could revive them again on its platform, since a Twitter user has revealed that according to a code hidden within the current version of the app, you can see that you are experimenting with a video tab on the screen that is playing.

Spotify is finally working on a tab to switch between Canvas, Album Art, and Video (which is new!) Pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

Streaming music, the best companion in quarantine

Music streaming during the contingency experienced during this contingency has become the best guideline through which value guidelines have been determined.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how important this content has become during the contingency in which we have had to work remotely or use music as a strategy to release the stress and anxiety that have been motivated during this contingency.

