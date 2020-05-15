Since the vast majority of us started staying at home, we have found different ways to stay connected with all of us who love doing things that were normal before. One of the examples of this is Netflix Party, which gives you a chance to see a movie or series from a distance, but now Spotify has a similar option for all of us to enjoy music even if we are not far away.

It turns out that these days, the popular music streaming platform announced a new feature called Group Session, which we are sure will make the quarantine more bearable. As the name suggests, allows listening to music with a group of people in the distance, giving those involved the opportunity to put together their own listening parties like those of Tim Burgess.

This wonder allows the members can control different aspects of the reproductionlike play or pause the music, fast forward, slow down and include tracks to a playlist. Until now Spotify hasn’t said what the guest limit is that they can enter this modality, but it does mention that sessions will automatically end after one hour of inactivity.

Group sessions feature is available only to those with Premium accounts, so it could be the perfect time to arm yourself and thus enjoy this great option to spend these days at home listening to your favorite songs with your friends.

And how can I activate this?

Although it sounds like a whole technological odyssey, the truth is that activating group sessions is very simple, although it is a little hidden inside the application.

The first thing you should do is enter your Spotify account and select the song, album or playlist that you like the most. Once you chose wisely, on the playback screen we go to the section where we send the music to other devicessuch as headphones and bluetooth speakers.

After showing us the devices where we listen to music, The option to start a group session will appear. There will be a QR code, which we must share with our friends to start the fun., there we will also have a chance to scan the codes that someone else sends us.

Of course The easiest option to scan the codes is by taking a screenshot and sharing it with all your friends.. Once you scan the code, a blue screen will appear indicating the start of the group listening sessionYour friends will see the same thing along with another button that will allow you to end the session at the time you want.