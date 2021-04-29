Spotify founder will go all out to buy Arsenal

04/29/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The co-founder of Spotify, Daniel Ek, keeps insisting on buying Arsenal FC. On the US television channel CNBC, Ek claimed to have prepared an offer to buy the London club. “I speak very seriously. I have secured the funds for it and want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope you listen to me“.

Ek has been an Arsenal fan since he was 8 years old and believes that now is a great opportunity to buy the club. “Arsenal is my team. I love history. I love the players. And of course I love the fans“.

He also took the opportunity to say that the fans will be very important in the base of his project. “I’m just focused on the club, I’m focused on the fans and I’m focused on trying to bring the club back to glory and, like you said, I’m first and foremost a fan. That’s the most important thing to me.“He assures that he will do his best to lead Arsenal back to glory.

The current owners take iron out of the matter

Currently in the hands of the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment group, the current owners have already assured that, for the moment, the club will not be sold. “We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and we do not sell any stake in the club. We have not received any offers and we will not accept any offers“.

Even so, under pressure from the Spotify co-founder, added to the backing of Arsenal legends like Thierry Henry, the fight to win the London team will continue to wind up.