Spotify for PC and web is updated with new design and functions

Spotify is the number one service in the world for music on demand, the benchmark in its category, just as Netflix is ​​in yours; but unlike the VOD platform, the application that provides the… MOD? it has never been the most refined that could be found, at least as far as its desktop version is concerned. And by desktop version, we talk about both the Spotify application for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) and the web application.

Spotify’s mobile apps, however, have always been one step ahead when it comes to design and user experience, and that’s the path the company has taken to debug its desktop counterparts. A) Yes, Spotify for PC and web is updated with new design and functionalities that will undoubtedly make the musical sessions performed in front of the computer screen more pleasant. But don’t expect the revolution either, because the thing is not going that way.

Specifically, the new version of Spotify for PC and web has revamped the home page, which is now cleaner and less overloaded; the sidebar It has received a small renovation that also brings a little more harmony, with filters arranged to help maintain a better order in the music library; there are some tweaks here and there… Everything looks, in short, more minimalist and welcoming than before, but without radical changes of any kind.

The two main novelties of this new version of Spotify for PC and web are, however, of a more practical nature, starting with playlists, whose management the truth is that it left to be desired. Thanks to new controls, from now on it will be easier to create and reorder playlists by dragging and dropping tracks, sharing them, as well as customizing them with descriptions or images. A dedicated search bar has also been added to facilitate the work.

On the other hand, premium users of the service will find in the new version of Spotify for PC and web the possibility of download music and podcast -albums and programs, but also playlists- by pressing the corresponding button, to be able to listen to what they want without having to be connected to the network. A well-known function in mobile applications that finally reaches the desktop, where it is not usually so necessary, but depending on the circumstances it can be, so welcome.

They tell on the official blog that this new version of Spotify for PC “will be available to all users of the free and Premium version globally in the coming weeks”, although it can be downloaded from the Windows Store and the Epic Game Store for Windows, and on the official page for Mac. Linux users will have to wait a little longer for their version to be ready, which for the moment remains with the classic design and functions.