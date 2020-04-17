In Spotify we can find endless playlists, which have been created by artists, the platform itself or other users of the service. This is really cool, as we can discover an almost infinite amount of music with a few clicks.

These playlists can be saved in our profile but, as they have been created by third parties, there could be some songs that we would not like to find within them.

There is the possibility of creating one and copying all the songs that we want (omitting the ones that we want to avoid), but it can be a tedious process. Fortunately, Spotify just added an option which gives us a lot more power over the playlists that we haven’t created.

Goodbye to unwanted songs on other’s playlists

It must be made clear that this functionality only available to Premium users of the service, and currently we can already enjoy it on both Android and iOS.

We will only have to go to one of the playlists that we have saved and click on the three points that appear to the right of the song that we want to hide. There now we will find a button that allows us to remove it from that collection:

If we change our mind it is possible to make it visible again

It is a small change, but it can be very substantial for those people who have many playlists and want to have more control over them. An interesting point is that if we repent we will have the opportunity to make them visible again.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in creating your own playlists on Spotify, we recommend that you take a look at PLYLST: a website that allows you to bring to life extremely personalized playlists to your liking without having to rely on algorithms.

Share



Spotify finally lets you hide songs from third-party playlists