The streaming market has made music one of the most popular content on the market.

There are several elements that we cannot lose sight of, regarding new habits of content consumption.

An interesting study conducted by Morning Consult found how streaming music playback has increased, during the COVID-19 contingency that has been experienced in recent months.

The study was carried out in the United States, which is one of the most studied markets and the one that suffered the most from the pandemic.

The main conclusion is that streaming music playback increased by 40 percent, which has established a number of benchmarks for how important this content format is.

That said, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about how important the streaming market has become and how habits have adapted to this preference.

This leads us to observe how important it is to have services and streaming options that improve the experience of these contents and even more, how necessary it is to have a good pair of headphones or a wireless speaker to improve the musical experience.

A good example is the new Premium Duo function that has been released on Spotify and allows couples who live at the same address to pay for the special subscription, which is similar to the family account they have in countries like Mexico.

These types of content options remind us of how relevant streaming music has become and the influence they achieve today, especially at a time when consumer interaction has been increasingly patented through these channels. , due to the contingency of COVID-19 that exists in the world.

That said, one aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about how relevant it has become to have content options that help us to live experiences.

