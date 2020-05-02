Many Internet users use online platforms to get their jobs done. This is what is known as crowdfunding, but it is also possible to use these types of initiatives in order to create a donation campaign to contribute those funds to a charitable cause for the good of the most disadvantaged. Many artists do their part to raise large sums and now you can use Spotify to raise donations with its new feature.

Spotify will allow charitable donations to its artists

Music artists know that digital platforms are a good opportunity to publicize their work and receive money for it. The songs are uploaded in digital format and distributed in order to reach more users, but there are other ways to make your art serve more than just put a soundtrack in people’s lives, which is already a lot.

With this we refer to Spotify’s new feature with which artists can raise funds. Through payment platforms such as Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal.me Transactions can be made to send money to the cause decided by the artist, which, as we said, can be a donation for the author himself or for a cause specified in his profile.

If you are an artist what you have to do to activate is to click on the Start button located at the top to send your fundraising selection and put what the fan donations will be for. This will appear in the artist profile, where each user can enter and put the amount of money they want to contribute according to the reason or desire they have to contribute to the cause.

With this feature, we simply hope to allow those with the interest and the means to support artists in this time of great need, and create another opportunity for our COVID-19 Music Relief partners to find the financial support they need to continue working. in music and elevating our industry, “said the firm in a statement to launch this new feature.