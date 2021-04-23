Spotify could launch a premium section, of payment, of podcasts | Technology

Spotify wants to expand its business model to podcasts and it seems that a subscription to this type of content will arrive shortly.

The music application almost par excellence is still Spotify, despite having rivals such as Apple or Tidal; this remains one of the most used. This may be because it has a free version that works really well or because thanks to its social functions (collaborative lists) they allow users to interact more with each other.

Although Spotify has a majority use as an application to listen to music, It has other sections such as radio and podcasts. The latter is the one that interests us, as it is a sector on the rise and one that has more and more followers.

What has been raised so far is a subscription to the creators of these podcasts. It would not be a subscription to the platform, it would be destined to pay directly to the creators of these podcasts so that they continue recording them.

This business model differs from what Apple has planned with its podcasts. Those in Silicon Valley would charge podcast creators a flat rate of $ 20 a year to use their platform and subscription service. Yes, the creators of this content would pay for their audience to later subscribe to them.

In addition, Apple would keep 30% of the benefits of these subscriptions during the first year and 15% from the second year. Come on, those on the block have everything tied up to get the maximum benefit from the Apple Podcast.

They are two different business models and each content creator will choose the one that best suits them. The problem arises with the possible mode of payment that the Spotify system would have, since it would not be within the application itself. According to rumors, when paying, users would be redirected to where the content creator wants to be paid.

The detail of not having a payment platform within the application would mean that Apple would not be able to earn the proportional part that corresponds to it for allowing that application to be in its App Store. This would not be funny to the Cupertinos and it could end really bad.

Spotify has not yet spoken and, at the moment, this strategy for podcast creators is up in the air. Although if rumors have already begun to be heard, we may see your new service sooner than expected.