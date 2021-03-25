Spotify completely redesigns its application with news

Spotify has always been known for keeping its applications up to date. However, the great beneficiaries of the latest changes have undoubtedly been mobile applications, which has left the desktop version in a notch below.

Now the company has announced a profound redesign of the desktop version of Spotify, which is also updated with some more than interesting news that put it on the same level as the rest of the apps.

The interesting thing is that the new version of Spotify arrives simultaneously both desktop and web player. Both versions reward the user with a more intuitive access to the favorite content and new improvements in the management and creation of the lists.

Redesign of the Spotify app with new features

The general bulk of the new version of Spotify on the desktop is taken by the redesign of the app. Now shows a cleaner and more intuitive look, with improvements in navigation and access to content.

This new version displaces the access to the search engine, which is now on the left side of the navigation page. Each user’s desktop has also changed and now includes their favorite artists and songs. And the new app allows you to play the radio station of a song or artist directly from the menu.

Another big change is in the creation and management of playlists. As the company mentions, the new Spotify allows you to include descriptions, upload images, order existing songs, and even add new content to playlists. Also offers new options for sorting the library via a new drop-down menu.

As for internal improvements, outside of the design, some things have changed. Premium subscribers can download your music and podcasts to play them even offline. It is an improvement that in the case of music already was, but now it is extended to podcasts.

The new design of Spotify, including the new options and functionalities, will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The company you have not specified the exact date for your arrival, but it will be available as usual through the app stores of each operating system, as well as in the Epic Game Store.

