         Spotify CEO believes Apple will “open” its platforms after lawsuit before the European Commission

At the beginning of last year, Daniel Ek (founder and CEO of Spotify) He published an open letter in which he revealed that he had filed a lawsuit against Apple with the European Commission.

He accused Apple of acting as “judge and party” and of competing against Apple Music in unequal conditions. Ek now believes that this demand will lead to Apple “opening more iOS” and its platforms.

Steps in “the right direction”

In an interview published on Bloomberg, the CEO of Spotify stated that “in the long term, we expect Apple to open up.” He took the opportunity to recognize that they are very happy with the integration that now has its service with Siri.

“We are very excited to be able to use Siri as a way to build voice support and also be available to build products for Apple TV and Apple Watch, something that we were not able to do until very recently.”

According to Bloomberg, more interesting changes are comingLike the possibility that Apple will allow its competition (that includes Spotify) to run natively on the HomePod (its smart speaker).

Although Ek assures that changes are moving “in the right direction”, has taken advantage of this interview to make a warning: “we still have many, many steps to take ahead”.

We recall that in the complaint filed with the European Union last year, Ek assured that Apple “imposes a discriminatory 30% rate” on its competitors, thus achieving that their products have a greater advantage.

For this reason, he stated that your company has to “artificially inflate” prices, since if they do not do it Apple will apply some “technical restrictions” that will limit and spoil the experience of their service.

Apple, meanwhile, has been implementing additional measures in recent months to counter allegations that the App Store violates antitrust rules. This can be verified with some video apps (such as Prime Video from Amazon) that can “dodge” this 30% commission for being in the Apple TV app.

