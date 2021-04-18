Spotify Car Thing, so you can update your car audio system

Enlarge

ACD April 18, 2021

Spotify has launched Spotify Car Thing, the company’s first hardware for enhancing your car’s audio system.

If you have an “old” car And that of being able to listen to Spotify through the sound equipment is science fiction, the streaming platform may have found the solution.

With the name of “Car Thing” or “Car Thing”, it is the first hardware of the well-known streaming service which acts as a kind of remote control for the Spotify app while your phone streams Spotify content to your car.

Cars compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto do not need this, but it is a interesting solution for drivers whose vehicles don’t have a decent infotainment system.

Sporify Car Thing, alternative to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

To use Car Thing only two things are necessary: ​​one connecting your phone to your car audio systemsuch as via Bluetooth or an auxiliary cable, and a data connection for your phone.

Once the phone is connected to the audio system, Car Thing takes care of controlling Spotify content which is transmitted to the car from the phone. While you use Spotify, this device shows what you are listening to and allows you to choose other content available on the platform through a simplified interface designed to be used in a car.

The Car Thing is pretty straightforward– A large knob allows the user to scroll through content and select songs, while a single button underneath acts as a backspace.

With this device your old car will have the latest in infotainment

At the top of the Car Thing there are a series of touch buttons that control playback and allow direct access to previously saved favorites, making it easy to get directly to playlists, podcasts or other content available on Spotify. Can also be controlled by voice– A simple “Hey Spotify” allows users to skip songs, go to new playlists, search for podcasts, and more.

For now, this Spotify Car Thing will be available only in the United States and in a very limited way.