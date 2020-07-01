Spotify has just announced that a new group subscription format will be launched in Spain, and in 54 other countries around the world, although in this case for a group reduced to the maximum: for duos. The new modality is called Premium Duo and it becomes the first monthly subscription of the specific company for two people.

The new Spotify Premium Duo subscription Thus, it complements the current Spotify Premium, and also to the family packs, composing a canvas with four payment options to contract: the Individual Premium, the newly released Premium Duo, the Family Premium and the Student Premium. The price set for the new plan is 12.99 euros per month.

12.99 euros per month for two people under the same roof

As in the case of the Spotify Family Plan, the new Premium Duo is designed to be shared by a maximum of two accounts with the requirement that they live under the same roof. It can not be shared with friends or family at a distance, therefore, but by users who live in whatever modality.

The two accounts that share this Premium Duo subscription will enjoy all the advantages of the usual Premium subscription, such as having all their lists and other personalizations separately, as well as unique access to the service. They will also have associated advantages such as Duo Mix, a playlist that will allow each member of the Duo pack to discover artists and songs to be able to listen together, comparing the tastes of both through the algorithm of the service.

« We are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a one-of-a-kind subscription offer for two people sharing the same home […] Premium Duo includes our extensive catalog of music and podcasts, as well as all the benefits that our Spotify Premium users enjoy. With two individual Premium accounts, both will have independent and uninterrupted access to their personalized playlists and new custom-made features. We are delighted to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to more markets around the world. « Alex Noström, Spotify CFBO

With their 12.99 euros per monthSpotify Premium Duo is placed just below Spotify’s Premium Family Pack which currently costs € 14.99 and allows you to add up to six members in total to the group. Below are the individual Premium plan of 9.99 euros per month and the Premium plan for students for 4.99 euros per month. Of course, also the free plan.

