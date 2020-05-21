Spotify came to change everything. As Microsoft did with the world of computing and Apple with mobile phones, Spotify came in 2008 to change the music industry. However, Music is no longer everything that Spotify and other companies like Apple Music and Amazon Music want to market.

Music is entertainment, and therefore entertainment is what these companies market. This is understood by Spotify and that is exactly why it has a clear mission: that its universe absorb the world of podcasts.

It was not enough more than a small glance to the behavior of the market of the podcasts to know that it is one of the entertainment sectors with the highest growth in the last three or four years. Much due to the excessive urbanization that causes longer journeys on any means of transport.

Precisely for that reason, Spotify has undertaken various initiatives to start being part of the segment that is projected to grow 320% in the next three years. In fact, the Swedish company set itself the firm task of investing 500 million dollars in podcasting during 2019. Something that they fulfilled to the letter.

Last year Spotify Spotify bought the podcasting company Gimlet studios, to guarantee production capacity of original shows for 230 million dollars and the interface Anchor, which provides the technology to create and monetize podcasts for more than 100 million dollars.

In an effort to replicate the success of podcasts in the United States in recent years in Mexico, Spotify launched NRDWARE last year, an original podcast that talks about video games and geek culture hosted by Claudio Quiroz. He teamed up with Grupo Expansión to launch a series of chapters and has collaborated with Vice News, Cultura UNAM and Rolling Stone México to create content.

This year, Spotify releases the news that reaffirms its desire to control the world of growing podcasting with his last and very successful acquisition of the exclusive rights to the podcast of comedian Joe Rogan, The Joe Rogan Experience, the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

Although Spotify has not given details on the purchase price of the exclusive rights, The Wall Street Journal approaches the figure at $ 100 million. Rights include the podcast and the YouTube version that gets over a million views per chapter.

“It will continue to be free and it will be exactly the same program,” Rogan told his fans through his social networks where he also informed that the agreement will enter into force later this year. “It is just a license agreement, Spotify will have no creative control over the program.”, ended.

This is how the new war for control of the world of podcasts begins. Something that Apple has also found as a service with increasing demand and extremely profitable. In fact, podcasts are showing a sharp increase in the number of advertisers. In 2018, $ 9.5 million invested were accounted for, by 2023 it is projected to increase at least four times more.