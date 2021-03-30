Spotify anticipates the arrival of its own Clubhouse with the purchase of the creators of Locker Room

Since the arrival of Clubhouse, all minimally social applications have been put to work to fully immerse themselves in the world of live audio. Telegram already has its alternative in the channels, Twitter has Spaces and even Instagram has put its own system on the table. Now it’s up to Spotify, which just announced the purchase of Betty Labs and the start of a plan to develop a live audio space.

Betty Labs is the creator of Locker Room, an application for iOS similar to Clubhouse, but focused on the sports world. It is an app in which users, athletes and analysts can meet and chat about sports. Like Clubhouse, but still more niche. Now the company is part of Spotify and the company will not hesitate to take advantage of it.

Live audio is all the rage

The amount that Spotify has paid for Betty Labs has not been confirmed, although we do know that last October the company managed to raise 9.3 million dollars in private capital. The objective of the purchase, they expose from Spotify, is to accelerate “the entry of Spotify into the live audio space”, a space that aims to be the next great step for Spotify after podcasts.

Gustav Söderström, Head of Research and Development at Spotify, states that “creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we are excited that we will soon make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform. ”

Spotify will expand the Locker Room experience to other areas beyond the sports world

From the company they assure that they will expand Locker Room towards “an improved live audio experience” and that “it will offer a variety of sports, musical and cultural programming, as well as a series of interactive functions that allow creators to connect with the audience in real time. “They also state that” we will give professional athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters and other global voices opportunities to host real-time discussions, debates, AMA sessions and more. “

That is, unless the product turns out to be something else completely different from what has been seen so far, what Spotify he has in his hands is his own version of Clubhouse. Spotify explains that it will “leverage its unmatched data, insights, and user experience strengths to create a full complement of live and on-demand offerings for users and creators,” so it seems that this platform will be integrated into Spotify. somehow.

At the moment no more details have been revealed, but Spotify has said that there will be news and updates in the coming months, so we will have to be pending.

