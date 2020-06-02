The world continues to seem increasingly irrepressible. After the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the police (white) Derek Chavin in the United States a series of demonstrations against racism were unleashed that this country has always suffered and that seems never to end.

In the midst of this social maelstrom, many companies have demonstrated in favor of citizens and are making their effort (media and globalized) to join the cause to combat racism.

For example, under the slogan of “Blackout Tuesday” several virtual platforms are inviting reflection around the deplorable situation in which black society lives in the United States.

The music industry, who apparently gave rise to this initiative, called for a blackout to make the problem visible, hence Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and YouTube Music do the same.

Spotify added 8 minutes with 46 seconds of silence on select playlists and podcasts, plus some images with black backgrounds. Why that time? It is the time that former officer Chavin subdued Floyd until he suffocated him with his knee.

pic.twitter.com/nmJR8E7ZQN – Spotify (@Spotify) May 30, 2020

For its part, Apple Music is celebrating music produced by black artists and one of its recommendations is called “For Us, By Us”. Amazon Music will suspend all activity on its social networks, while YouTube Music promised to donate a million dollars to the Equity Supervision Center.

In solidarity with the Black community – our colleagues, artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and music listeners, Amazon Music will observe Black Out Tuesday to listen, learn, and find more ways we can act in the ongoing fight against racism. pic.twitter.com/HA1Urd9n4c – Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 1, 2020

Without a doubt Floyd and the African American community deserve all the recognition and fair and equal treatment not only in the United States, but around the world, as well as other vulnerable groups and victims of racism in the rest of the planet.

