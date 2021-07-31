Spotify and Tinder publish the most used songs to find love

Looking for love in the middle of 2021 can be a challenge for singles around the world, but audio has the great power to connect people, and in these moments when we spend more time at home, music and podcasts can be an excellent tool for finding someone special.

This Valentine’s Day, Spotify and Tinder join forces to share some trends they have detected in their users about the power of music and podcasts to find a good ‘match’, or what is the same, someone special. After all, you can learn a lot from a person by what they listen to.

One of the trends that Spotify has detected among Spanish users is that, as Valentine’s Day approaches, they try to find the best dating and relationship advice in podcasts.

In fact, in Spain the consumption of podcasts related to love has increased by 28% compared to last year during this same period. And globally, even 49%.

Among the favorite podcasts of Spaniards on Spotify related to love (in all its areas), are: ‘I don’t know, tell me’, ‘With love, damn it!’, ‘Martha Debayle’, ‘Love doesn’t hurt but the couple does’ and ‘Modern Love’.

It may interest you

For its part, Tinder has revealed that adding a song improves the experience of ‘swiping’ or sliding to get more ‘matches‘, that is, if you arouse someone’s interest, they will move your photo with their finger to the right and you can start talking.

What’s more, According to Tinder data, music is the number one hobby that users include in their profile. Adding a song may be the best way to get a date (even if it’s virtual) for Valentine’s Day on time.

The ‘top 5’ of songs that users in Spain include the most in their Tinder profiles are: “Drivers license”, by Olivia Rodrigo; “DÁKITI”, by Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez; “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd; “Good Days” by SZA and “Mood (feat. Iann dior)” by 24kGoldn with iann dior.

And if we talk about music on Spotify, some of the songs that Spaniards are adding the most to their Valentine’s playlists are: “Tú Me Dejaste De Querer”, by C. Tangana with La Húngara and Niño de Elche; “Drivers license”, by Olivia Rodrigo; “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi; “Say You Won’t Let Go”, by James Arthur and “DÁKITI”, by Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez.

To discover more songs, Spotify’s ‘Romance’ section contains the best playlists to celebrate Valentine’s Day, either alone or as a couple.