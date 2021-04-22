Spotify and Match tell Senate that Apple abuses its power

(Bloomberg) – Spotify Technology SA and Match Group Inc., the company behind the dating app Tinder, accused Apple Inc. of abusing its power over software developers who rely on the iPhone maker’s App Store to reach users.

Company executives testified Wednesday at a Senate hearing examining Apple’s potentially anticompetitive conduct on the App Store and Google’s digital marketplace for applications, Google Play.

“Apple abuses its dominant position as the gatekeeper of the App Store to insulate itself from competition and harm rival services like Spotify,” Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s chief legal officer, told lawmakers. Apple’s restrictions on developers, he added, “are nothing more than an abusive takeover and a confiscation of value created by others.”

App developers have complained for years that Apple and Google are forcing them to give up too large a portion of the revenue collected from app sales. They also complain that the rules governing app stores are too strict and sometimes inconsistent.

The hearing, before the Senate Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, is part of Congress’s growing scrutiny of the power of tech companies in digital markets. Democrats, and some Republicans, are pushing for changes to antitrust laws that would make it easier for antitrust advocates to bring cases against companies they say are buying and displacing rivals.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the antitrust committee, said Apple and Google are gatekeepers who have the power to decide how or if apps can reach iPhone and Android users, even as they compete against apps with their own. services.

“Capitalism is about competition,” he said. “It is about new products. These are new emerging competitors. For me, in this situation, that doesn’t seem to be happening when there are two companies that each dominate in different areas ”.

Read more

Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, and Wilson White, Google’s senior director of public policy and government relations, also testified at the hearing.

Andeer told senators that the App Store revolutionized software distribution by allowing developers to reach users in a new way. He said the fees are lower than what was charged for software distribution when Apple introduced the App Store more than a decade ago, and that its strict controls on which apps are allowed are aimed at meeting standards of privacy, security. and performance.

So far, congressional scrutiny has focused more on Google than Apple, and Google already faces antitrust threats on several fronts. A Justice Department lawsuit filed last year accuses Google of illegally maintaining a monopoly on internet searches. Texas and other states have sued over the Mountain View, California-based company’s digital advertising practices.

But antitrust complaints against Cupertino, California-based Apple are mounting. They focus heavily on the practices of the company’s app store, which is now under investigation by the Justice Department, Bloomberg News reported.

Jared Sine, Match’s chief legal officer, told senators that, a few years ago, Match wanted to make changes to its app in Taiwan in order to increase user security by instituting identity verification rules. Apple rejected the app, and when Sine contacted an Apple executive about the decision, the person “disagreed with our assessment of how to run our business and keep our users safe.”

“He added that we should be glad that Apple is not taking all of Match’s revenue and told me,” They owe us every penny they have earned, “Sine said.

Original Note: Spotify, Match Tell Senate Apple Is Abusing Power in App Store

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP