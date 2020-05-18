Music lovers will still have a CD in which the script with the song lyrics appears. This was the only option to have the official lyrics of the songs, although with the arrival of the Internet it has been much easier to find them. In musical applications, having these data is of the utmost importance, although Spotify has had a little trouble making song lyrics available.

Spotify will put the lyrics of the songs in real time

Each one chooses which is the application that plays music on the mobile. There are those who still have MP3 files downloaded, allowing them to enjoy their collection even when they are offline. But in these times it is very easy to have a music library that is large enough thanks to the Internet, which provide numerous additional options.

One of them is Spotify, which has taken her time to put the lyrics live while listening to your favorite song. It is true that the app already has an option with which you can consult the content of the song and see if they go for a stanza or the chorus and, of course, you will know what the artists say in each one.

But the new option offers a most interesting plus for users who do not want to waste time searching. The Beta version 8.5.46.848 It is the one that shows this feature already active, so the tests have started. If you have the possibility of using it, you can activate it and see how the different phrases are indicated as they sound through your headphones or the Bluetooth speaker to which you have linked your mobile.

Not all songs are compatible

It is good news that Spotif and gives a working pulse to his lyrics. However, the songs you are playing may not support this function. Some within the extensive library you have to use are not compatible with the function of the letters that the application has, something that has nothing to do with the function, but with the version of the application itself.

If it is the case of any song you know, you will have to sign the lyrics in its application so that you can sing it, hum it or simply know what it says if it is in a language that you do not know.