Spotify already prepares its response to Apple Podcast +

That the Apple Podcast + announcement was, at the same time, expected and feared at the Spotify offices it is something that is more than evident. And it is that in recent times the most veteran of the music streaming platforms has focused on this type of content, making large expenditures to produce its own content, as well as to become exclusively with some third-party productions that already have enough recognition and prestige.

Apple, for its part, has a lot to do with the success of this format, and that is that years before Spotify saw the light, the iPod + iTunes duo were instrumental in the proliferation of podcasts. Over the years, many other services have appeared, and now the offer is broader than ever, but it makes perfect sense for Apple to claim, with Podcast +, an advantageous position in this type of content, and also allow it, for the first time in more than 15 years, monetize it.

A striking aspect of what Apple told us in Spring Reloaded about podcasts was that authors who wish to use the service to publish and monetize their content will have to access their podcast program, which has an annual fee of $ 19.99. In addition, of the proceeds from each subscription, Apple will receive 30% during the first year, an amount that will drop to 15% from the second. And that’s where, according to The Wall Street Journal, Spotify could be preparing its blow.

And it is that Spotify’s plans could go through creating a subscription service of the same style as the one announced with Apple but with an important difference, and that is that Spotify wouldn’t charge podcast creators a commission for each subscription. It is not clear whether these podcasts, for which users will pay for subscription (as with Apple Podcast subscriptions), will also require a subscription to Spotify or, on the contrary, will also be accessible for free accounts of the service.

And it is that, if so, soon the creators will have to make a somewhat complicated decisionThey will have to choose between two stores, both very tempting, but which are probably incompatible with each other. Spotify has a larger subscriber base, but Apple has an app dedicated exclusively to podcasts. Apple has promised an important job of promoting the content, but part of the benefits for each subscription remains with the company, while Spotify would not participate in these benefits. It’s a good time to be a podcaster, it seems.