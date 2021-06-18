For a long time Spotify has allocated a significant amount of resources to enhance its podcasts. The most recent is the acquisition of Podz, a startup that created a technology that will help users of the streaming service to find new podcasts more easily.

According to the announcement, Podz has created a state-of-the-art machine learning-based system that create high-quality clips of key moments from an episode. Thus, the public can discover and listen to new podcasts, from a preview of the content they offer.

Spotify plans to incorporate the acquired technology to enhance the tools related to its catalog with more than 2 million podcasts. In addition, it promises to start implementing it with new functions that will reach users. before the end of the year.

We believe Podz’s technology will complement and accelerate Spotify’s focused efforts to drive discovery. [de podcasts], deliver the right content to listeners at the right time, and accelerate the growth of the category around the world. Spotify

Spotify adds technology to boost its podcasts

Photo by Agê Barros on Unsplash

The acquisition of Podz and the incorporation of its technology are not arbitrary decisions on the part of Spotify. The announcement comes just hours after knowing the future landing of Facebook in the world of podcasts. This is because the social network will present an option for the public to generate and share clippings of up to one minute, in order to expand the visibility of your favorite shows.

This means that Spotify and Facebook will not only compete for the best podcast catalog. They will also do so by providing the most comprehensive experience in title discovery.

Anyway, the music streaming platform already has a very important infrastructure dedicated to podcasts. In the last time it added the option to share timestamps of an episode, and will soon offer automatic transcription of them. But that’s not all, since it recently improved the dynamic filters of its apps to find music and podcasts faster. In addition, it offers a paid version with exclusive content for subscribing listeners.

Also in Ezanime.net