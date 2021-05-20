Spotify adds search filters to make it easier to find music

Spotify continues to work to improve the user experience on all platforms on which it is available. The new thing about the streaming service in its mobile applications is the incorporation of search filters. This feature comes to iOS and Android, both for free users and for Premium subscribers.

The addition of these filters is intended to simplify access to the music and podcasts that users want to listen to. The new feature it is enabled from today and is expected to be available to all accounts in the coming weeks.

The new Spotify filters will appear below the search box, on the results page. With this tool, users will be able to limit the results displayed on the screen, based on some specific parameters.

Some of the indicators that can be used will be Top Results, Artists, Songs, Playlists, Albums and Podcasts, among others. Just by tapping on any of them it will be enough to show the desired content.

This was confirmed by Spotify through its Twitter account:

Searching for a song, artist, playlist, or podcast? Check out a new, faster, easier way to find what you’re looking for on Spotify with Filters, now rolling out to all mobile users. pic.twitter.com/8S1v5wZEAG – Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 20, 2021

Using dynamic filters not something really new on Spotify, as a similar option was added to the “Your Library” section at the end of April. Previously, in February, the possibility of classifying content under “Songs you like” was added according to genres and moods.

Spotify continues to add features to its mobile applications

Photo by Cezar Sampaio on Unsplash

Spotify’s plan to add more and more content is being well accompanied by updating its applications. Recently the streaming service added new accessibility options, highlighting the ability to automatically transcribe podcasts that are part of its original catalog.

On the other hand, the applications for iOS and Android also allow sharing podcasts based on timestamps. In this way, the platform aims to facilitate the generation of debates, allowing listen to an episode from a specific point and without the need to search for it manually.

It is also worth noting that Spotify has developed a virtual assistant for its apps for mobile devices. This tool is activated by saying ‘Hey Spotify’ and it works like a kind of “hands-free” to access content while performing other tasks.

