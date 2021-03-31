Spotify adds new custom playlists by decades, genre and artists

If you are a fan of Spotify we have good news for you. Days ago we told you that the streaming music giant announced a total redesign of its application for mobile phones, browsers and desktop, with a focus on music downloads and playlists. Now, the company also announces the arrival of three new custom playlists inspired by your Daily Mix.

Every time you open Spotify on your phone, television or computer they have more than 50 million songs at your disposalHowever, discovering new music in that sea of ​​content can become a challenge. To help you in this task, the custom mixes. These are dynamic playlists that update according to what you have listened to.

Custom lists are nothing new. They have been around for a long time on Spotify. For example, every Monday the list «Weekly discovery«, On Fridays it is the turn of«News Radar«, And daily the«Daily mix«. From now on you will also have three new groups according to artists, genres and decades.

How does Spotify’s new Daily Mix work?

To access the new custom lists you must enter Spotify and, in the left column, click on Specially for you. There you will find a screen with all the mixes available.

Each mix includes more than one playlist with recommendations. For example, if you are a fan of pop music, within «Your mixes of genres»You will find a playlist with songs that fit that taste. If you also listen to rock, Spotify will also enable a playlist with this genre.

«Your artist mixes«For their part, they are based on your taste in artists. So if you are a OneRepublic fan, you will find a custom playlist called “OneRepublic Mix” with similar bands inside like Coldplay, Maroon 5 and so on.

In the case of “Your mixes of decades«, Spotify will create several playlists according to the decades of your favorite music. For example, you will find a mix from the 2000s, another from the 90s, and so on.

Remember that all the playlists found in the “made for you” section are updated regularly to keep up to date and it is not possible to recover one that has disappeared. To do this, remember to save a specific version of your favorite mix.

