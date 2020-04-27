The dollar retreated in the spot market, following the prevailing devaluation abroad amid the rise of stock markets in the face of investor optimism with the soon reopening of some European countries and American states. The participation of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in an interview this Monday morning with President Jair Bolsonaro, the Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, and the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, is also priced. It alleviates fears, for the time being, that Guedes could also leave the government, an exchange trader said.

Bolsonaro stated earlier that “the man who decides the economy in Brazil is one and is called Paulo Guedes”. The minister, on the other hand, said that we must have this week approval of an important matter in Congress, such as the untying of revenues. According to him, the economic policy follows the same, we are going to pursue structural reforms, and that the Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto integrates actions of all the ministries.

Operators also point out that the risk of Bolsonaro’s impeachment decreases with the possibility that the requests continue to be shelved by the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), in the face of the president’s approach with Centrão.

The downward adjustment of the dollar also reflects a partial realization of gains, which were accumulated until Friday at 8.94% in April and at 41.12% in 2020.

The fall in future interest rates is also monitored. Investors withdraw premiums from the interest curve, amid expectations revised since Friday that the Selic may fall 0.50 points, instead of 0.75 points, in an environment of marked political turbulence.

In addition, on Monday’s Focus, the market continues to see Selic at 3% at the end of the year, but the projection of GDP decline in 2020 increased from -2.96% to -3.34%. This year’s IPCA went from 2.23% to 2.20% and the projection for the dollar was maintained at R $ 4.80.

Confidence indices are also deteriorating. The Trade Confidence Index (Icom) fell 26.9 points from March to April, to 61.2 points, the lowest level and the biggest drop ever recorded in the entire historical series, which started in April 2010.

Consumer confidence decreased 22.0 points in April compared to March, in the seasonally adjusted series. The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) dropped to 58.2 points, the lowest level in the historical series started in September 2005.

At 9:32 am, the spot dollar fell 0.80% to R $ 5.6195. The future dollar of May started to rise, to R $ 5.6180 (+ 0.57%).

