From the clay courts in Senegal to the Liverpool Club World Cup title last year, Sadio Mané dodged the family’s poverty and resistance to become one of the greatest in world football. This Sunday, the 31st, at 10:15 pm, “SporTV” shows for the first time on Brazilian TV the documentary “Sadio Mané: Made in Senega” ‘, with stories told by the player himself.

Like the news of his father’s death, which he received at the age of 7, a memory that accompanied Mané throughout his life and inspired the star to finance the construction of a hospital in his native country.

A preview of the film will be aired on “Esporte Espetacular” this Sunday, on “TV Globo”. Companion of Mané in Liverpool, the Brazilian Roberto Firmino participates in the program telling details of the coexistence with the Senegalese.

– Sadio is a very funny guy, who loves a review And on the pitch he is a legend – says Firmino.

Directed by Mehdi Benhadj-Djilali, Peta Jenkin and Jermain Raffington, “Sadio Mané: Made in Senegal” shows the player’s trajectory from childhood difficulties, in one of the most remote villages in Senegal, to the present day, with the shirt 10 from Liverpool. Even far away, the attacker remains attached to the needs of his homeland. In 2019, he opened a school and recently made a donation to the Senegalese government to help fight the coronavirus.

To fulfill his dream of being a football player, which began in 2002, when he saw his country’s team represent the African continent in a final World Cup tournament, Mané even ran away from home with a friend, at the age of 15. In addition to personal stories, the film features testimonials from teammates, such as striker Mohamed Salah and defender Virgil van Dijk, as well as coach Jürgen Klopp.

