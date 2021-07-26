Sportsmanship or discrimination? The controversy behind trans athletes at the Olympics

Although the standards to inhibit the participation of trans athletes in the Olympics may seem biased, it is not a matter of opinion at all.

Laurel Hubbard did not feel comfortable in her body. During his early years in his native New Zealand, he was educated to do childish things. Born with a penis, he was a man to the world. Thus, he began his career in weightlifting. Over the years, however, she decided that the person she was meeting in front of the mirror was simply not herself. At age 30, Hubbard became one of the few trans athletes who openly used hormone therapy to become a woman. At 43, he is one of the competitors for his country in Tokyo 2020.

Even heavier

His participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has generated a stir among colleagues, critics and the general public opinion. Although you have been asked directly what your grieving process when transitioning while competing, trans women have decided not to make their passage through the competition a campaign of social activism. On the contrary, she is going to get a medal, nothing more:

Look, I am who I am. I don’t come to change the world“, Assures in an interview for RNZ, a New Zealand newscast. “I come to do what I have to do: carry weight.”

Yet for the public eye it is not so simple. Coaches of other female athletes who participate in the same category – + 90 kilos -, assure that Hubbard has a biological advantage over the others. Therefore, its presence makes the competition is unfair to others. This issue has already appeared in the past among the topics to be discussed by the International Olympic Committee. For the members, this is not a question of opinions.

The testosterone issue

Photo: WILLIAM WEST / .

Today, Laurel Hubbard meets established standards by the 2003 Stockholm Consensus. However, resistance from other colleagues and the media has put considerable pressure on him to your testosterone levels: a quantifiable factor among the tests necessary to be able to compete. She has already met those requirements for years.

Like the others, it has had to endure rigorous physical training and scrutiny. Not just for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. On the contrary, it has had to happen even more detailed tests for other competitions, like the 2018 edition of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Despite this, the trans athlete carries an even greater weight: the myths about her supposed hormonal advantage.

Just like cisgender athletes, the capabilities of trans athletes vary according to their biological and physical deck. Every body is different. “One high jumper could be taller and have longer legs than another, but the other could have perfect form and then do better,” explains Andraya Yearwood, track athlete and affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union.

In contrast, the expert assures, socioeconomic conditions do represent a considerable advantage for the possibilities of making a sports career among athletes. “A sprinter could have parents who spend so much money on personal training for their child, which in turn, would make that child run faster,” he adds. The same condition applies to other Olympic categories, on which trans athletes have had to over-explain their involvement over and over again.

Fair games?

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / .

The question of trans athletes goes beyond a macho filter. The truth is that biological differences between women and men they appear at puberty, when the body mass in terms of muscle begins to develop with more emphasis. According to sports science specialist Tommy Lundberg, the noticeable change starts at 11 years of age:

“The big problem right now is that therapy [hormonal] in itself it does not eliminate the advantage to the extent that it can be said that fairness has been achieved, ”Lundberg told Deutsche Welle. “And in fact, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) affirms that the primary objective is, and continues to be, the guarantee of fair competition. […] So that’s the problem now: they are not on the same level. “

Lundberg investigated in depth the medical implications of transitioning for high-performance athletes for a study published in The National Library of Medicine. In this one, he started from the basis that biological male and female bodies they already have ‘natural’ conditioning factors before the transition, that the organism does not forget no matter how much you receive hormones exogenously. This has been one of the most powerful arguments against the participation of trans athletes in the Olympic Games.

There are times when people keep referring to Laurel Hubbard by her original name, ‘Gavin’. Despite having completed her transition and identifying as a woman, the resistance at the institutional, political and social level it will be a constant throughout his career as an athlete. “As an athlete, the only thing I can do is block all of that,” Hubbard stated. “Otherwise, the lifting gets even heavier“.

