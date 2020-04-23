The alliance Sports united by Mexico Officially confirmed the name of the sports properties with a presence in the country that were united in order to encourage and support the Mexican fans.

Through a statement, the names of sports clubs in the country and organizations that They join the alliance at a difficult time when teamwork and appreciation and support for fans is important.

“The stadiums, tracks and arenas may be closed, but that does not prevent the spirits and batons from continuing to be heard and felt, quite the contrary: the spirit of ‘Sports united by Mexico’ is reaching more members of the sport in the country “they mention.

Those who join the initiative are the soccer clubs Atlas, Tigres from UANL, Santos Laguna, Pumas from UNAM, Cruz Azul, Toluca and FC Juárez, in addition to the Capitanes de México City basketball team.

Also the Mexican Baseball League, with all its teams, Riot Games, Super Cup and Special Olympics, who from this Thursday will join this unprecedented collaboration.

“Through Sports united by Mexico, The main sports properties with a presence in the country continue to join forces to thank, support and encourage their ‘Most Valuable Player’: the Mexican fans at this time. “

America, Chivas, Red Devils of Mexico and organizations such as the Mexican Soccer Federation, World Boxing Council, AAA Wrestling, Mextenis, MLB Mexico, NBA Mexico, NFL Mexico, Grand Prix of Mexico and others, were the first to join.

“It is an initiative through which we jointly seek to approach the hobby and, through interactive content on social networks, promote messages of hope and solidarity, at the same time that we generate empathy and create conscience to win the round, fight, match, set, race or entry together “, indicate.

The alliance has an official website detailing the objective of the sports collaboration, in addition to inviting fans to be attentive on social networks so that they are aware of the activities and content that the different members carry out.

