O Sporty, from Bento Gonçalves, went back on his decision and canceled the training sessions, which had been resumed last Thursday. The club’s initial position generated discomfort and was rethought after meeting with the other members of the Gaúcho Championship and the Football Federation of Rio Grande do Sul, this Wednesday.

In an official note from Esportivo, President Laudir Miguel Piccoli stated that he had understood that teams without division in national championships could return to training. “Esportivo had the understanding that clubs without division in national championships could return to training. Now that question has been clarified and we decided to suspend activities,” he explained.

Sports back to training during pandemic

Photo: Disclosure / Sports / Estadão

The note also said that a new meeting will be called by the FGF to define the future of the Gaucho Championship and that the 27 athletes will be informed about the return as soon as there is a definition.

The return of Desportivo’s training after a month of stoppage due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus generated controversy. Even the president of the FGF, Luciano Hocsman, spoke out against the decision. During the period, Esportivo trained at Estádio Montanha dos Vinhedos and the squad worked at different times to perform activities without physical contact.

The Gaucho Championship was paralyzed after the third round of the second round, on March 15. Esportivo occupies the third place in Group B with six points, behind Grêmio, with nine, and Caxias, with seven, members of the classification zone to the semifinals.

