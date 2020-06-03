Afp, Europa Press and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. a10

The Angels. The effects of the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, which has generated protests and riots throughout his territory, continues to garner support in the world of sports.

Players, teams and leagues from the United States joined the Blackout Tuesday campaign, a form of expression of solidarity against racism and police brutality that involved suspending activities on social networks and showing only a black background.

Basketball players LeBron James and Stephen Curry, NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees and tennis players Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff, among many other sports stars, published a black screen on their social networks, symbol of the campaign, with some including the motto Black Lives Matter.

The crusade was devised by music industry executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, and then record labels, producers, artists and celebrities joined in until yesterday becoming a phenomenon on social networks like Instagram and Twitter.

The United States is experiencing the biggest wave of protests in decades since the death, more than a week ago, of the African American George Floyd in a brutal arrest by the Minneapolis police, in which a white agent immobilized him by nailing his knee to the neck for almost nine minutes.

The American sports world has supported these protests, some of which have led to riots, and several athletes have participated in the marches, such as NBA players Jaylen Brown and Trae Young.

The NBA itself, the MLS, the United States Tennis Open and the National Golf Association are some of the sports entities that also joined the campaign this Tuesday, in which it is called to spread the reflections and messages of representatives from the African American community.

International stars such as soccer players Neymar, Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, sprinter Usain Bolt, tennis player Novak Djokovic, among others, also joined the wave of the protest.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, for her part, published a list of actions to support Floyd’s claims for the crime, as well as contacts from civil rights organizations.

Osaka has not only been very participatory, but also questions the lack of support from her peers. Yesterday he reproached the American tennis player John Isner for not condemning Floyd’s death and, instead, he did speak of the looting that occurs during the protests.

Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino intervened in the debate over whether to sanction Bundesliga players who protested during their matches to demand justice for Floyd. The head honcho of international soccer considered that far from being punished, these soccer players should be applauded.

Accordingly, Premier League players will not be penalized if they speak out peacefully against racism when the championship is restarted, the English Federation said in a statement.

The agency assured that it will apply common sense when addressing the gestures, messages and communications that soccer players or technicians can issue on this topic when the Premier returns, on June 17.

