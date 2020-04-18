The history of Brazilian sport gathered in a virtual museum. With this proposal, the eMuseu do Esporte starts its temporary exhibitions this Sunday, recording the memory of the sport and its legacy. The first material displayed on the museum’s website will be titled ‘Science x Myths – Lessons from the 1970 soccer World Cup for the current moment.’

Virtual museum starts its activities with exhibition on the cover of 70, this Sunday (Reproduction)

The curator will be the responsibility of Professor Lamartine DaCosta, one of the creators of the project alongside professor Bianca Gama. In addition, it will be possible for society to participate through the collaborative construction of collections.

On April 26, the Sports eMuseum will have its first collaborative temporary exhibition. So, to participate in the exhibition, everyone can share their collections on the institution’s website. Various types of materials will be received, such as photos, videos, documents, among others.

The information will be received until the 20th, when the deadline for the selection of the best stories to be released ends, since for this sample there will be a limited number of exhibitors.

The eMuseu do Esporte will also have 8 permanent virtual galleries, which will be launched in June, with the participation of 8 collectors, including sports entities. The galleries will have a virtual tour with an exhibition of new digital collections, allowing visitors to have immersive experiences.

The idea is a realization of the company Gama Assessoria together with UERJ through the Technological Incubator of Social Enterprises and Social Cooperatives (ITECS) sponsored by the ENEL Company, through the Sports Incentive Law, of the State Department of Sports, Leisure and Youth.

Finally, it should be noted that the Secretary of State for Culture and Creative Economy offers technical support to the eMuseum, through the Museum Superintendence and also through the State Museum System.

