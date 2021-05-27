Sports motives or Federation veto?

The Madrilenian Jesus Tortosa brushed the Olympic bronze in the Rio Games. The golden point against Luisito Pie He left him off the podium, but it was his first participation in an appointment of this type and he immediately began to prepare for those of Tokyo 2020, delayed one year until 2021.

Along the way, he has won a world bronze and two runner-ups from Euopa and be number 2 in the world ranking in his category, the -58 kg category. I had a place for the Olympic appointment next to Javier Pérez Polo Y Raul Martinez, in addition to Adriana Cerezo, but he has been left out and his place in the Spanish taekwondo team will be filled by Adrian Vicente.

Tortosa believes that behind this decision there is no sporting reason. “They have hinted that it was going to be you, that they were with you, and at the last moment they have sold me“He denounced on Spanish Television. He ironizes that what has been achieved” should not be enough for the technical commission and the federation. “

It is the latter actor who, in his opinion, may have decided. And it is that he suspects that the support of his father and coach, a leading figure in the world of Spanish taekwondo, for the candidacy contrary to Jesus Castellanos, President of the Spanish Federation since 2005.

“It is retaliation for the procedures that I have against the Federation and because I have supported the opposition candidate for Castellanos in the elections. Joel gonzalez Y Eva Calvo They also supported him and Joel has been expelled from the CAR and Eva was not taken to the European Championship, being the first Spanish in her weight, according to the selection criteria of the Federation itself, “Tortosa Sr. denounced in ‘Marca’. purge it is very present in the environment.

At 23 years old, Jesús Tortosa still has a margin to get to the next Games, to be held in Paris in 2024, but running out of a golden (or silver, or bronze) opportunity in Tokyo has hurt a lot. Adrián Vicente will arrive at the Olympic event as the 20th in the ranking, while Tortosa, the 2nd, will see them on television. Supposedly for sporting reasons.