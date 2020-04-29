The new bell announces a joyful cacophony at the top of the state and of professional sport bodies in France. No competition, even behind closed doors, can be held before the end of July at best, but the football and rugby leagues may still consider ending their 2019-2020 season starting in August, said Tuesday at . the Ministry of Sports, in a tone different from the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

“Before the end of July, there can be no competition, even behind closed doors,” said the ministry, recalling the “doctrine” enacted a little earlier by Edouard Philippe in his speech to the deputies: “no sports contact, no collective sports and no derogation for professional sport “.

But “at this stage” and subject to an unfavorable development of the health situation, the leagues “may consider ending their season in August, or in September, they decide”, , recalling however that any gathering of more than 5,000 people will be prohibited until September.

A question “studied in a next phase”

Asked about the possibility of organizing the finals of the Coupe de France or the Coupe de la Ligue, behind closed doors in August, the ministry also did not close the door to this hypothesis.

Ditto for the Tour de France cycling, whose organizer, ASO, announced the postponement to the end of August (August 29-September 20): “At this stage, the doctrine announced by the Prime Minister does not impose neither its postponement, nor its cancellation “, one indicates to the ministry, while warning that restrictions on the presence of the public are possible.

“The resumption of sport is a public health issue, but the health of athletes remains the priority,” said the ministry. “This means, first of all, a gradual recovery, outdoors and in an individualized manner,” we added. The resumption of collective sports, indoor sports and contact sports will be “studied in a next phase”, said the ministry, with “a clause of revoyure on June 2”.