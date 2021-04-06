Sports Loving Scientists – Edwin Hubble (1889-1953)

Following to the letter the classic Latin expression ‘Mens sana in corpore sana’ (A healthy mind in a healthy body), many scientists throughout history have found sport a good tool to balance endless hours of research.

The brain and physical strength have never been enemies; in fact, some of the most talented scientists of all time were also dedicated athletes. And we tend to think that great minds and athletes live in completely different worlds. But this selection of scientists and scientists shows that even geeks can be athletes.

Why do we like sports so much?

Sports inspire us to do our best as we witness our favorite athletes accomplish feats we can’t even fathom. They also allow us to share in the exhilaration of hard-earned success.

In general, sport has the power to unite us towards a common goal: they can bring disparate people together in ways they would never otherwise interact. Even according to an investigation by the professor of sports psychology Daniel Wann, of the Murray State University, he stated that Identifying with a sports team can have legitimate mental health benefits.

In the words of the lawyer and anti-apartheid activist and philanthropist Nelson Mandela, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to bring people together in a way that few other things do. Speak to young people in a language they understand. Sport can generate hope, where before there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. He laughs at all kinds of discrimination ”.

And no, There is no single reason why many people love sports. There are an infinite number of reasons and each is unique to the individual and their own experiences and expectations.

So whatever your reason for being interested in sports, everyone recognizes that it is much more than just exercise or play. And today, we will go through a little-remembered side of history, the one that unites science with sport.