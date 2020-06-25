Mourning in the world of Nicaraguan sports journalism for the death of Pepe Ruiz, 75-year veteran presenter who has died of coronavirus. A case that has created a great stir in Nicaragua, as the journalist mocked Covid-19 weeks ago, calling it a « Fagot virus ». A Pepe Ruiz who « died on Tuesday night, after struggling for several days with Covid-19 symptoms, » according to Radio Nicaragua.

In mid-May, Pepe Ruiz, who at the time of his death was sympathetic to the Government of Daniel Ortega and was conducting a sports program on state-owned Channel 6 television, stated that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was a « fagot », He related it to the opposition, with conspiracy theories, and assured that it was prevented with homemade medicines.

His statements went around the world

In fact, his words went viral around the world. « This virus is a fagot, like the‘ puchitos ’(opponents), look how it is a fagot: it is killed by the soap foam, » he said in a mocking tone. Although his interlocutor warned him to be careful, the chronicler stated that the coronavirus was « working for what they did ». «They say that the old must be eliminated, because the old spend a lot and they are many. The war was against the old, this virus is for the old »he added.

Ruiz also claimed that there were home remedies against the coronavirus: « Gargle with salt three times a day, with lemongrass, and take boiling water baths with eucalyptus leaves, four or five days, (and) the virus died. » Weeks later, the journalist has died by Covid-19 in Nicaragua, where there are already 74 official deaths and 1,688 according to an independent observatory. The Government of that country has as a strategy not to establish restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, although it does accept some social prevention measures.