Sports information on social networks ignores women and minority disciplines

Researchers from the University of Seville and the Pompeu Fabra University argue that the sports information via social media it is masculinized and soccerized. In this way, the female sport, the starring by athletes with disabilities and the minority disciplines, so the reality of traditional media is repeated.

This is the main conclusion of a study that has analyzed more than 7,000 tweets published by the profiles of four public media from as many European countries: Spain (RTVE), France (France TV), Ireland (RTÉ) and Italy (RAI).

Only 9.4% of the total tweets published in the four public media analyzed have a woman as the protagonist, 84.5% a man and around 6% the protagonism is mixed

Diversity in terms of gender is scarce: in all the accounts analyzed, the sportswomen are underrepresented, with an average of only 9.4% of the total tweets published in the four public media, by 84.5% in which the protagonist is male and around 6% in which the protagonism is mixed. Furthermore, there are hardly any differences by country in this regard. France TV is the one that gives the most presence to sportswomen with 13.2% of their tweets.

Between 30 and 58% of the tweets in these media have to do with football. However, there are differences between one and the other depending on the successes obtained by athletes from those countries, by the tradition that they have certain modalities in those territories or, something decisive on television, by the fact that the medium has or not the rights broadcast of the competitions reported.

Thus, in RTVE basketball, motorcycling, handball or futsal take more prominence. Each of them receives between 8.6 and 10.1% of all tweets. In France TV, rugby stands out (21%), followed by skiing, tennis and motor sports, with the Dakar rally being the most prominent. The Irish RTÉ regularly reports on indigenous sports, such as Gaelic football (12.5%), hurling (7.45%) or horse racing (5.2%). And in the Italian RAI, where football reaches the highest share of published tweets (58.3%), other sports with weight and tradition in the country’s sports culture, such as cycling, have a strong presence.

Little representation of other sports

The study highlights that athletics, one of the sports with the longest history and backbone of the Olympic Games, is barely visible on Twitter, with a share that ranges between 1.48 and 2.84% in the analyzed media.

France TV offers a more diverse coverage, since its publications refer to a total of 36 sports disciplines. It is followed by RTVE and RTÉ with 35 and RAI remains with 28. However, the presence of two thirds of these other modalities on the agenda is anecdotal or casual, with less than 15 tweets per sport.

“The fact that they are corporations with a clear public service mission is very striking, and in theory they should show a greater effort to accommodate a greater plurality of voices, sources and topics”, highlights José Luis Rojas, professor of the University of Seville and author of the study together with Xavier Ramon, professor at the Pompeu Fabra University.

Twitter reproduces the model of journalistic-sports coverage that existed before social networks and contributes to reinforcing, instead of alleviating, information gaps in the media agenda

Reinforce informational gaps

This informational imbalance is even more evident in the case of athletes with disabilities. Only 43 of the 7,426 tweets that make up the sample of this study refer to them. “Something very striking if we take into account that it is a year in which the Paralympic Games are also held,” says Rojas.

According to the authors, Twitter reproduces the model of journalistic-sports coverage that existed before social networks and, in this way, contributes to reinforcing, instead of alleviating, information gaps in the media agenda. The projection to distribute content provided by the networks, their visibility, their impact to reach global audiences and also their interaction are not used by the media to offer greater diversity in their coverage.

No difference with private media

The researchers argue that the media are betting on the networks, and in this case Twitter, to multiply the visibility of their content and also to reinforce the promotion of their coverage and their journalistic brand. An important part of their tweets focuses on making their broadcasts and the work of their professionals visible, through the self-promotion of programs, and on offering keys to their coverage, especially those that broadcast because they have the rights to do so.

These publications do not always respond to purely news criteria, but rather the intention to impact and achieve audience interactions, reach as many people as possible. “These public media hardly differ in their approach to sports coverage that other media from private companies have been doing,” defend the authors.

José Luis Rojas-Torrijos & Xavier Ramón. ‘Exploring Agenda Diversity in European Public Service Media Sports Desks: A Comparative Study of Underrepresented Disciplines, Sportswomen and Disabled Athletes Coverage on Twitter’. Journalism Studies.

