May 9, 2020 | 5:00 am

The global sports industry is preparing to return to activities amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly four million people and killed more than 270,000 in 187 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Most professional competitions have been suspended since mid-March, slowing down activities that, in sum, generate around 636,000 million dollars a year, according to the specialized agency Euroamericas Marketing.

In the United States alone, the pandemic will cause losses to this sector of up to $ 12 billion, according to a report released on Friday and promoted by the ESPN network.

In Mexico it is not possible to calculate the economic damage due to the brake on the Liga MX soccer, but specialists point out that a possible cancellation of the tournament that was in progress until March 15 would cost the clubs up to 2,500 million pesos.

In all cases, the return is contemplated in venues without an audience and with as few people as possible.

NBA

Almost two months after the season’s suspension from the new coronavirus, NBA players set foot on the court again this Friday for voluntary training under strict security measures.

The NBA had given the green light for these practices, but few teams planned to take this step on day one.

Returning to training with an individual format and with many limitations is the first step in the goal of resuming the season, suspended indefinitely on March 12, when there were 259 games to play in addition to the playoffs.

Tennis

The American Reilly Opelka and the Polish Hubert Hurkacz obtained victories this Friday on the first day of the UTR Pro Match Series, the first mini-tournament with high-level tennis players to be played in the United States in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

With four players from the top-60 of the ATP ranking, this event marked the restart of top-tier tennis in the United States.

The event, which will conclude on Sunday, is developed with prevention protocols to avoid contagions and with small format matches.

With no ball boys on the court, each tennis player has their own set of balls, marked so that no one else can touch them. The games can be followed live in the United States on the Tennis Channel, in a broadcast that has several fixed cameras and a drone.

The ATP and WTA circuits plan to resume their seasons until mid-July at least.

Soccer

The German Bundesliga is preparing for the resumption of soccer in Europe, with a medical protocol that could serve as a basis for the rest of the world, provided that everything works as planned.

Christian Seifert, president of the German League (DFL), pointed out on Thursday the exemplary nature of this attempt to return to normality: “We can share this protocol with everyone, we are going to do it, it is also our interest,” he said.

“The NFL, NHL, NBA (the major American football, ice hockey, and basketball leagues), other organizations have already contacted and interested us in what we do,” he added.

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, was enthusiastic. “It is formidable news that the German authorities have authorized the return of the Bundesliga,” he said.

Meanwhile, the South Korean league had an unprecedented degree of international exposure this Friday. The world of football followed with interest the start of the new season of the K-League.

To make people forget that the 42,477 seats in the Jeonju stadium had to be left empty, as a measure against the COVID-19, those responsible for South Korean soccer made recordings with chants of the fans of the local club be broadcast at regular intervals. In the stands you could read various messages of support.

Only the press box was occupied in this stadium, which hosted three matches of the 2002 World Cup.

Nfl

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell reported the protocols teams have to apply to reopen the facilities to their staff starting May 15.

In a memorandum outlining the guidelines to follow, Goodell asked each of the 32 franchises to set up a special team focused on minimizing the risks of COVID-19 contagion on the premises.

The measures must be ready by May 15 for the NFL to decide on the proper reopening date.

After last season’s close in February, the NFL is on hiatus and teams’ facilities will initially only be open to their injured employees and players in rehab.

The NFL suspended Monday 2020 regular season games scheduled to be played in Mexico City and London due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1

The turnover of the activities related to Formula 1 sank in the first quarter of the year, due to the suspension of the world championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the results published on Thursday, Liberty Media saw its revenue from F1 go from $ 246 million in the first three months of 2019 to $ 39 million this year, representing an 84% drop.

The operating loss from these activities reached $ 137 million, when last year it was $ 47 million in the same period. The weekend of July 4-5 is the tentative date to kick off the season in Austria.

Golf

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off on May 24, now paired with football stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, in a charity golf game that will donate more than $ 10 million to fight the coronavirus.

The Match: Champions for Charity will be played without spectators at the Medalist Golf Club of Hobe Sound, in the state of Florida, confirmed the company Turner Sports on Thursday, which will broadcast the event live.

Woods, winner of 15 Grand Slam tournaments, will team up with Manning, a former quarterback who retired in 2016 after winning his second Super Bowl title.

Mickelson, with five Grand Slams in his showcase, will pair with Brady, who at 42 has just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving behind two successful decades and six Super Bowl titles at the helm of the New England Patriots.

Among other security measures, the presence of public in the field will not be allowed. Players will carry microphones to connect with each other and with television commentators.

The format also foresees that, simultaneously with the game, various challenges will be developed with which more funds will be added to the 10 million dollars that the players and producers of the event promised.

The money raised will go to organizations that assist people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.