Rennes, France:

The extra kilos, a threat to the confined athletes

The scale will give the verdict. Soccer players and other high-level athletes fear the effects that their weeks of confinement due to the new coronavirus pandemic can have when they have to lose weight or regain fitness.

By Fanny CARRIER

Paris:

The importance of doing sports with your imagination during confinement

The fit mind, at least. In the absence of being able to jump from a 10-meter springboard, play a badminton match or hold onto an opponent’s kimono, concentrating on imagining technical gestures that are daily routine becomes a precious resource for high-level athletes confined.

By Elodie SOINARD

Managua:

Sport continues in Nicaragua as if the coronavirus pandemic did not exist

Sports tournaments do not stop in Nicaragua: one day there are professional soccer games, another day baseball is played, a cycling race is run or a boxing match is disputed, as if there was no pandemic of the new coronavirus.

By Blanca MOREL

TENNIS

Paris:

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic boost fund to help tennis players in trouble

The ‘Big Three’ of world tennis, made up of legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, has promoted the creation of a fund to help players in economic difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, explained the third of them this Saturday on social networks.

– ATHLETICS

Shanghai, China:

Eric Liddell, an Olympic film hero for China

What if the first Chinese Olympic champion in history was Scottish Eric Liddell? This is what many think in Tianjin, the place where this ex-missionary was born and died, who won the 400 meters of athletics in Paris-1924.

By Peter STEBBINGS

