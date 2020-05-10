– PANDEMIC OF THE NEW CORONAVIRUS

US sport faces the prospect of a future without fans

On their return route to activity, American sports leagues prepare for a future of closed courts or unoccupied stadiums, scenarios that analysts say are likely to carry a heavy financial burden and could lead to profound changes.

Despite the threat of the coronavirus, European football is moving towards its return

At a time when European football continues to plan its return, after several months without competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, several positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in different championships, without this implying, for now, an alteration of the tournament resumption plans.

The president of the League aims at June 12 to resume the Spanish championship

The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, showed this Sunday his desire to restart the championship on June 12, provided that the situation of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, one of the most affected by the disease, allows it.

Spain announces five positives between 1st and 2nd division footballers

The Spanish Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Sunday that five players, “all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease,” tested positive for coronavirus, after medical tests prior to the start of training.

The most staunch fans: how to survive without the “drug” of football

Between simulations of games in video games, replays of legendary duels and bets on championships in exotic countries that still continue despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the most staunch fans are trying to cope with their ‘addiction’ to soccer, waiting for them to arrive from again the usual doses.

When punters take refuge in table tennis

The rise of ping pong, a new target for gamblers, is one of the unexpected consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed betting houses, stripped of tennis or soccer, to turn towards the small white ball that bounces in a table.

Swiss football train again in an atmosphere of discord

Without unanimity in Swiss football: the clubs are preparing to resume training on Monday without having dispelled the uncertainty about an eventual resumption of the national league in June, a plan that still has important detractors.

Kitesurf lovers celebrate the easing of confinement in Italy

Kitesurfers this week took advantage of the easing of confinement in Italy to storm the waves of the Mediterranean, ending almost two months of forced ‘drought’.

The engine prepares for a compressed 2020 course without an audience

Suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, the major motorsports world championships redesign their calendars, with the door closed – no public – as standard and Formula 1 kicking off in early July in Austria.

China embraces Brazilian talent to look for the ticket to Qatar-2022

Fernando, Ricardo Goulart, Elkeson, Alan and Aloisio celebrate with a samba the goal that gives the pass to the World Cup to the Chinese team. It is a fiction but it could be reality: The Asian giant works to have a high-level Brazilian attack that allows Qatar-2022 to qualify.

