Public money and millionaire wages: storm in the Premier League

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, the opulent football Premier League, criticized for its use of public funds to deal with the crisis, will have to reach an agreement on salary cuts before the watchful eye of public opinion.

Amid the pandemic, Barcelona pressured by its wages

Barcelona, ​​the richest club in the world is also the one that pays its players the most, a curse in these times of world football break that has cut the Barça team’s income.

Has your marathon been canceled? In Japan there is an application to solve that

When the coronavirus epidemic forced the organizers of the Nagoya marathon in Japan to cancel it, they turned to the technology to offer a consolation solution for the participants: running alone the more than 42 kilometers.

