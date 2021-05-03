Sports doctor sentenced to one year for the death of footballer Astori

05/03/2021 at 2:07 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian justice sentenced this Monday in the first instance to one year in prison for involuntary manslaughter of the sports doctor Giorgio Galanti for his responsibility in the death of the Fiorentina footballer Davide asori, died due to cardiac arrest three years ago, Italian media reported.

Galanti, in addition to a one-year prison sentence (a sentence that has been suspended), he has also been sentenced to pay damages for a total of 1.09 million euros: 250,000 for his partner, 240,000 for his daughter and 600,000 for his parents and siblings.

The prosecutor asked the sports doctor for a sentence of one and a half years in prison, since the prosecution considered that the death of Astori It was due to an error in the diagnosis of arrhythmogenic ventricular cardiomyopathy that prevented him from being a professional soccer player.

The thesis of the prosecution defended that if the pathology had been diagnosed in time Astori it could have been saved, while the defense argued that the medical evidence process had proceeded properly.

Galanti he had been a sports advisor for Fiorentina and former director of the Sports Medicine Center at Careggi University Hospital.Astori He died of cardiac arrest in a hotel room on March 4, 2018 while he was concentrating with his team in Udine (north) before a game.

The defender died at the age of 31 after playing in Serie A with Cagliari (2008-2014), Roma (2014-2015) and Fiorentina (2015-2018), in addition to accumulating fourteen games with the Italian team and scoring a goal in the final for third and fourth place of the Confederations Cup won by the “azzurri” against Uruguay in 2013.

The death of the former Fiorentina captain shook the Italian sports world and thousands of people, including players, managers, coaches, politicians and fans attended the funeral, held in the Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence.