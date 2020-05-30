Mexico City.— More than one hundred films programmed by 21 film festivals around the world can be seen in We Are One: A Global Film Festival this weekend

The first edition of this online festival will take place from May 31 to June 7.

The digital event will feature films from 35 countries, featuring 31 online premieres and 13 world premieres.

The program will consist of 72 short films, 15 of them documentaries; five virtual reality pieces and 15 recorded talks.

All We Are One movies will be available for free online.

There will also be the possibility of making donations to organizations such as UNICEF, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Save the children, GO Foundation, among others.

The list of festivals participating in the We Are One includes those in Guadalajara; Cannes; Berlin; Rotterdam; Locarno; NY; Saint Sebastian.

Toronto, Tokyo; Tribeca; Venice; Annecy and several others.

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, expressed that the programming reflects the different variables that make each festival so special.

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, directors of the Berlin Film Festival, mentioned that, in these times of social distancing, the spirit of cooperation is more necessary than ever:

“We wish all those great artists that their audiences can see their work on the big screen.”

Of the works with which the Guadalajara Film Festival will participate in the We Are One, the following are on the list:

45 Days in Jarbar (2018), where the plastic artist, César Aréchiga, performs an installation in the maximum security prison of Puente Grande, in Jalisco; and the film: Behind the Mountain (2018) by David R. Romay.

Some of the world premieres, there is the documentary: Iron Hammer, directed by the actress, Joan Chen, who made a portrait of the legendary Chinese volleyball player, Lang Ping, winner of the gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games.

