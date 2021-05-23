Sports charms, Lyna Pérez shows off talent for Basketball | INSTAGRAM

Apart from being an expert in swimsuit modeling, Lyna Pérez also has a lot of experience in promoting products, which is why she is working with the most influential energy drink brand in the world. social media.

This time the young shared a new video on his official profile of Instagram, in which we can see that he is promoting once again that energy drink that he enjoys so much and with which he has managed to improve his economy a little more.

It is a video clip produced and directed by the brand in which the young influencer appears with a set sports and showing that he also has a little talent for him basketball making the ball bounce in addition to its charms, something that his fans could not miss.

You may also be interested: Flirtatious and beautiful, Alexa Dellanos & Lyna Perez celebrate fashion

In fact, the video turns out to be quite fun Y attractive for those who consider themselves Lyna Pérez fans, so we are still waiting for many more since sometimes I change sport or situation to make things a little more entertaining.

For Lyna Pérez it is very important that you observe its content but above all that you give it a like in addition to sharing it with your friends so that no one misses it because for them the priority to grow their numbers a little more to reach more people.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE VIDEO

But what is most important for her is having a group of people who are always there for her, it is something that brands also care a lot about, because it speaks of a beautiful relationship that she has as an influencer towards her followers.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The video has hundreds of thousands of reproductions and continues to increase, in fact those who are really aware of their profile may realize that they will have to keep waiting a little longer for one of those photos of a photo shoot that they sometimes select to upload. .

And it is that not every day an incredible photo uploads, so when a new one arrives it practically becomes news, many users are happy to be aware of the young woman.

Stay tuned for Show News and don’t miss that precise moment when we will continue to enjoy her great beauty as only she knows how to do it by modeling illusions to the fullest.