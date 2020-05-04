“We have never been stopped for so long,” says Fernando Rivas, Carolina Marín coach. And it does not refer to physical work, because the Huelva-born has carried out a careful training plan in which there has been time for the physical, psychological, strategic plane … For everything, except for the racket, as she confirms: “I haven’t had it for two months, and I’m one of those who loses touch in a week.” The confinement has caused athletes from all disciplines have had to find life to maintain the physical toneHowever, the technician has not been so careful. The de-escalation, which this Monday will allow high-level athletes to exercise alone, and since 11 in high-performance centers, makes coaches and pupils consider a new start to the season.

For now, this Saturday it was possible to go running, a relief for athletes … and especially celebrated by athletes. “These two or three days my group will limit itself to rolling and exercising force at home before continuing to advance”, explains Antonio Serrano, coach of names like Javier Guerra, Irene Sánchez-Escribano, Ouassim Oumaiz or Marta Pérez, who advocates a progressive work “to avoid injuries”, one of the great concerns in this return to normality.

Especially delicate aspect in a sport as peculiar as triathlon, for that of combining three disciplines. Iñaki Arenal, technical director of the Federation, talks about the risks: “The bike has been exercising with rollers and when it was seen that the break was not going to be punctual, the intensity was lowered. Now it is the running race that can cause more problems, due to the impact with the asphalt. But of course, swimming has been the most difficult thing to practice. “

And it is that swimmers, water polo players and, in this case, triathletes continue with the pools closed. “Rubber exercises have been done to simulate the effort … but it is not the same. Sensitivity is lost with water, something that only recovers little by little “Arenal points out.

Fundamental aspects for the return to competition, although the technicians agree that there is time to recover an optimal state for September or October, when the competitions return if the pandemic or an outbreak of the disease allows it. “Getting to the peak of form is the million dollar question, now we are in a preparatory phase, then the specific and the competitive one will come,” says Serrano, who remarks that it is not “a matter of crushing athletes.” Fernando Rivas, for example, will try to “simulate a peak like Carolina’s going to have at the Games”. And to Arenal the accounts come out: “In triathlon we have calculated a period of between six and eight weeks to return to a competitive level. And if we count, not from now, but from 11, there would still be more than ten.” A set-up as if the season were starting again.