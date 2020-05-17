The Spanish Olympic sport elite enters this Monday in the ‘new normal’ with the reopening of High Performance Centers of Madrid, Sierra Nevada and León (dependent on the Higher Sports Council and to which it allocates 13 million euros per year) and that of Saint Cugat (managed by the Generalitat). Even if Madrid and Barcelona remain in phase 0 of the de-escalation, the Government has met the demands of other sports, who have seen how since May 4 soccer and basketball professionals could use their facilities individually.

In total, between technicians and athletes, some 600 people they will return to the four CARs. “The pools will be opened, with one swimmer per street, and also the covered pavilions, with 30% capacity, shifts if necessary and disinfections between each batch,” explains Txus Mardaras, deputy director general for Sports Promotion and Innovation of the CSD. A week ago, all athletes have passed medical examinations by AEPSAD (Spanish Agency for the Protection of Health in Sports), in charge of determining if the COVID-19 test was necessary. There will be temperature measurements at the door and exhaustive controls.

“At the moment, they will have to get used to the feeling of getting in and out fast, there can be no contacts and we hope to be at full capacity in the summer,” continues Mardaras. Only in Sierra Nevada will the residence be open: “It is isolated and everything is closed around.” As for the Technification Centers, twelve were already operational and the rest will gradually open.

Mireia Belmonte will be able to return in San Cugat and Carolina Marín to Madrid, for example. Although they will not be able to eat or sleep there.

Health published on Saturday an Order that makes conditions for sport more flexible. In phase 0, the federated will be able to train within the limits of the province, which was a claim of cycling. And the Autonomous Communities may modify the bands, starting up to two hours before and ending up to two hours later. In phase 1, hunting and fishing are now allowed.

In phase 2 (only La Graciosa, El Hierro, La Gomera and Formentera enter) you can play sports at any time.