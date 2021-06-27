Sports cars: Toto Wolff puts two super exclusive Ferraris on sale … and some Mercedes

Updated 06/26/2021 – 10:33

A successful pilot (and pilot’s husband), entrepreneur and manager, it’s no wonder that Toto Wolff have a superb collection of sports cars. In your garage there are, of course, Mercedes, but also Ferrari, as it cannot be otherwise in every good lover of sports cars … regardless of the brand for which they work.

Totto Wolff sells two very exclusive Ferraris and a Mercedes

Now him Executive Director of the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team you want to make changes (or checkout) with your car collection and has put some of them for sale at Tom Hartley Junior, the same company that Sebastian Vettel turned to a few weeks ago to release some of his racing cars.

The LaFerrari Aperta is an exclusive edition of 210 units.Tom Hartley Jnr

Those of Wolff they have nothing to envy those of Vettel. It is curious, however, that the great jewel in the Mercedes boss’s collection is … a Ferrari. And not just any one. One of the 210 specimens that exist in the world of LaFerrari Aperta, a car created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Italian firm, of which Wolff is the sole owner since 2018.

Of course, in Rosso Corsa color with the interior in black leather, the traditional configuration for a Ferrari worth its salt. He loaded with optionals (as is customary for customers of this type of frame) and your buyer will take up to the original bill of sale to its illustrious first owner.

If we take into account that its original price was 2.2 million euros and that it is a car that revalues ​​exponentially over the years … with it Wolff will be able to get a nice pinch.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo

And it is not the only specimen of the horse that appears in the particular ‘stable’ of the head of Hamilton. It also has a Enzo the 2003 -the predecessor of the LaFerrari among the most exclusive models of the Maranello manufacturer- with the same color specification as the LaFerrari. A car that in its time started costing just over 500,000 euros… but that has now been sold for up to 2.6 million.

The Ferrari Enzo was bought second-hand by Wolff.Tom Hartley Jnr

In the case of the Enzo, Wolff acquired it second-hand in 2014, from the hands of one of the great Italian collectors, Emilio Gnutti. A curious detail of this car is that it has only been used once, for 350 kilometers, on a route through the Austrian Alps shared by Wolff, his wife Susie and the legendary Niki Lauda.

The Mercedes of Mercedes: an SL 65 AMG Black Series

But there is not only Ferrari in the Wolff collection. As a director and shareholder of Mercedes-Benz, you could not miss an exclusive piece of the star brand like this SL 65 AMG Black Series, one of the most powerful Mercedes (670-horsepower V12 biturbo) and exclusive never made. Wolff’s unit, one of the 350 produced, it is also almost new since it barely adds up to 5,000 kilometers.

A car that Wolff knows well since the Austrian was a development pilot for this model, tuned at the Nurburgring. In this case the car originally belonged to HWA and then it was acquired by the businessman.

Subscribe to the BRAND Cars Newsletter and receive in your email, from Monday to Sunday and first thing in the morning, all the news about the automotive sector: tests, comparisons, videos, photos … The best cars in the world in your email.