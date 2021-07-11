Sports cars are also for the sea: this drives (literally) like a jet ski

There is a widespread belief about the best time to enjoy a convertible car: summer. Nothing is further from reality. From experience I have found that the time when this type of car is best used is with the mild temperatures of spring or autumn and, even, on sunny winter mornings. Although this is another issue. Today I come to contradict myself with a vehicle? no roof perfect for summer: a car that literally drives like a jet ski.

The hybrid halfway between vehicle and jet ski comes from Egypt. This is where three friends and entrepreneurs from the world of water cars have developed a car that is capable of navigating on water. Of course, do not dream of a transformation worthy of the best science fiction film to go from the sea to the sand and from there to the road. It is not suitable for driving on asphalt because it is only designed to move in any aquatic environment.

At 70 km / h

Despite this, its bodywork, worthy of a sports model, offers us the possibility of practicing a driving of the most performance on water. Something that is possible due, precisely, to that aspect: being wider than a conventional jet ski provides greater stability when maneuvering at high speeds.

And it is that although its appearance invites us to think that we are facing a water convertible, the truth is that its interior reveals something quite different: we are facing a jet ski … very well camouflaged. His motor, of Japanese origin, allows to reach a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour. It is the only exotic note of this car-motorcycle since the rest of the components are of Egyptian origin.

Two-seater and well equipped

For now, all the units they have manufactured are two-seater although they are studying how to increase this capacity so that these vehicles can accommodate up to four people. To this must be added the correct equipment, taking into account that it is a watercraft camouflaged under a sports car body: it has, for safety, with a GPS tracking system, a multimedia screen as well as speakers with Bluetooth and surround sound.

There are twelve units that already sail the seas, but, according to their creators, there will be more since the list of orders is remarkable. They are completely customizable depending on the tastes of each driver and for this reason, the price range fluctuates between 16,000 and 37,500 euros.

